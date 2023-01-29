Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council charges Nigerians on PVCs collection

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has charged Nigerians to use the extension of deadline for collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to collect their cards.

The organisation gave the charge in a statement by its Spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for collection of PVCs to Feb. 5.

Ologbondiyan said that the collection of the cards was the only chance to address the challenges confronting Nigeria by voting for the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“Our Campaign appreciates the tremendous support, contributions and solidarity by overwhelming majority of Nigerians towards Abubakar.

”This is in furtherance of their consensus that Atiku is the candidate with the desired experience, capacity, competence, integrity and national acceptability to lead our nation out of the abyss.

“All eligible Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic, religious, sectional or even political affiliations must therefore rise to the occasion, collect their PVCs, go the polls, elect Abubakar and defend their votes as a patriotic duty to redeem and rescue our nation at this critical time.

“Atiku/Okowa Campaign stands with Nigerians in charging INEC to put all measures in place to ensure free, fair, transparent and credible electoral process that will be a reflection of the Will of the people as expressed at the ballot.

“It Is imperative to state that Nigerians are expressing their will towards Abubakar and this tide is very clear to all.”

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that all institutions charged with the responsibilities of delivering credible polls to Nigerians deliver on their respective mandates in the collective interest of the nation.(NAN)