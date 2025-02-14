Atiku Mourns Passing of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Describes Him As a National Hero

Nigeria has lost one of its most iconic and fearless nationalists with the passing of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a prominent elder statesman, civil rights activist, and a lifelong advocate for justice, equity, and democracy.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The late Adebanjo, who was a leading figure in the Afenifere political organization, was remembered as a pivotal force in Nigeria’s fight for independence, democracy, and good governance.

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, expressed deep sorrow at the news of Adebanjo’s death, describing him as a “fearless freedom fighter, patriot, and statesman.” In his tribute, Atiku highlighted the vital role that Pa Adebanjo played in the nation’s struggle against colonial rule and military dictatorship.

“He was at the forefront of the fight against military dictatorship and spent his youth fighting for independence. His middle age was dedicated to battling military rule, and in his later years, he worked tirelessly to ensure that democracy and the rule of law took firm root in Nigeria,” said Atiku.

Adebanjo’s commitment to justice and human rights made him a leading figure in Nigeria’s transition to democracy in the 1990s. He was widely admired for his integrity, resilience, and determination in the face of oppression. Throughout his life, Pa Adebanjo was not only a mentor to countless generations of activists but also a bridge builder who united people in the fight against injustice.

Atiku further emphasized that Adebanjo’s life was a “golden example” of dedication to the country, noting that his legacy would continue to inspire future generations of Nigerians advocating for good governance. “Pa Adebanjo taught us all how to be statesmen of distinction,” he said.

Offering condolences to Adebanjo’s family, Atiku expressed that the late nationalist was a “father to the whole country” and a source of pride to the Black race. He also extended sympathies to the people and government of Ogun State, where Adebanjo was a revered figure.

“The passing of Pa Ayo Adebanjo marks the end of an era of fierce advocacy for democracy and social justice in Nigeria. His life and works remain an invaluable blueprint for contemporary and upcoming activists in the country. As the nation mourns, it also celebrates the life of a man whose legacy will live on in the ongoing quest for a better, more just Nigeria.

“May his soul rest in peace,” Atiku stated.

