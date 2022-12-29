Atiku mourns Obiozor, says an Iroko has fallen

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar on Thursday mourned President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor.

The former Vice President, in a statement personally signed by him in Abuja, said that he received the news of Prof. Obiozor’s death with rude shock.

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo announced the death on Wednesday in Owerri.

Abubakar condoled with the entire body of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the South-East part of the Nigeria, and the country as a whole over “the fall of an Iroko”.

He described the death of the late former Nigerian ambassador to several foreign missions as a huge loss for the country.

He described late Obiozor as a charismatic personality, who was much at home in any part of Nigeria.

“He was a consummate diplomat who believed in consensus, and had a stabilizing influence.

“His wide experience in diplomatic foreign missions garnered over decades and across diverse postings, came in very handy in making him a pan-Nigerian.

“Prof. Obiozor taught us the essence of large-heartedness because he was generally accepted by even those who were not in support of his candidacy during the election that saw his emergence as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“He was a master of political consensus. A writer famous for his ‘politics of precarious balancing’ in which he espoused balancing the diverse interests in the country.

“He was a promoter of the unity of the nation. Igbo nation will miss him. The whole nation will miss him.”

Abubakar prayed for a peaceful repose of the deceased’s soul and his immediate family to have the fortitude to bear the loss of its patriarch.(NAN)