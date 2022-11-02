Atiku Mourns Mbazuluike Amaechi, Says An Iroko Has Fallen 

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has mourned the demise of an elder statesman, and First Republic Aviation Minister of Nigeria, Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi.

In a statement released in Abuja by the Atiku Media Office, Wazirin Adamawa extolled the sterling qualities of the nationalist for his sacrifices in the struggle for the liberation of Nigeria from colonial rule; and subsequent services to the nation’s development as Aviation minister, and elder statesman.

“Chief Mbazuluike was an outstanding nationalist, Pan-Africanist extraordinaire and a great associate and friend of the African legend, Nelson Mandela. His contributions to the independence of Nigeria, South Africa, and others from foreign domination and aparthied rule will occupy prominent space in the story of African emancipation.”

Atiku said.

The PDP presidential flag-bearer urge Nigerians not to forget, but be rather grateful to the generation of these our heroes past, which Mbazuluike Amaechi represented for their love for our country and learn from them, the values of patience, selflessness, patriotism and national unity without which our nation cannot endure into greatness.

Atiku Abubakar on behalf of his family and political associates nationwide, commiserates with the Amaechi family, the Government and people of Anambra State, Ndigbo and indeed all who knew and cherished the outstanding contributions Mbazuluike.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

