Atiku mourns Maryam Ado Bayero

April 24, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Society News 0



Former Vice President Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar says that with the death Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero, the mother the Emirs of Kano and Bichi, another pillar has fallen in the family.

Reacting to the death Ado Bayero’s widow, Atiku described the deceased as a personification motherhood and strong family values that saw her children rising to prominence and behaving as true reflection their upbringing.

Atiku praised what he called “her positive influence on the life her children”, adding that “she was the kind mother all children be proud of.”

He said one of her major influences  was her ability to the family united after the demise of Emir Ado Bayero.

The Wazirin condolences to the Bayero family, Kano State Government, the Kano and Bichi Emirate Councils the the passing of Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero.

He prayed to Allah to forgive her soul and grant her eternal bliss in paradise.

Tags: , ,