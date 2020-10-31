Atiku mourns late Igwe Alex Nwokedi, Achalla traditional ruler

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday mourned the late Igwe Alex Nwokedi, the traditional ruler of Uthoko Achalla, who died at the age of 84.

Nwokedi, a former Manager, Group Public Affairs of the NNPC, and later Chief Press Secretary to then Head of State, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, died on May 11.

Abubakar, in a statement issued by his Media Aide in Abuja, Mr Paul Ibe, said it was regrettable that the traditional ruler passed away at a critical time when Nigeria is in need of ideas to move forward.

Abubakar described the late Igwe as a colourful Nigerian who excelled in the field of image making and public relations.

He also described the late Nwokedi as a highly revered and influential traditional ruler who was at a time the chairman of the council of traditional rulers in the South East region of Nigeria.

The former vice president said the late Nwokedi was very passionate about his people and their progress and that he would be sorely missed.

Abubakar urged the people of Achalla, the late Nwokedi family and the nation at large to take solace in the fact that while alive, the late Igwe gave his best to humanity. (NAN)