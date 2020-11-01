Atiku mourns Igwe Alex Nwokedi

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar mourns the passing away of Igwe Alex Ezeoba Nwokedi.

The late Igwe Nwokedi until his death was the Uthoko of Achalla and one of Nigeria’s revered traditional rulers.

In a statement released by his Media Office in Abuja, the former Vice President regrets the demise of the Igwe at a critical time in the history of the nation when it is in need of “tried and tested ideas to move the nation forward”.

The Wazirin Adamawa described the late Igwe as a colourful Nigerian who excelled in the field of image making and Public Relations and who served for a long time as Manager, Group Public Affairs of the NNPC and later as Chief Press Secretary to then Head of State and Commander- in- Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

Atiku Abubakar said the late Igwe was a highly revered and influential traditional ruler who at one time was the Chairman of Council of traditional rulers in the South east region of the country.

The former Vice President noted that Igwe Nwokedi was very passionate about his people and their progress adding that he would be sorely missed.

Atiku urged the people of Achalla, Anambra State, the late Nwokedi family and the nation at large to take solace in the fact that while alive, the late Igwe gave his best to his people