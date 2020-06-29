Atiku mourns Hama Bachama, Homun Honest Stephen

Share the news















Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has condoled with the family of the late Hama Bachama, His Majesty Homun Honest Stephen Irmiya, the Bachama Kingdom, and the Adamawa State Government over the monarch’s passing.



Atiku, who described the news of the Hama Bachama’s passing as shocking, noted that he was more than just a traditional ruler and has been a strong rallying point that has brought the Bachama people together by serving with distinction in the almost seven years he has been on the throne.



While noting that the void left by the retired military officer would be difficult to fill, the Waziri of Adamawa prayed God to strengthen and comfort his immediate family, the entire Bachama community and the government and people of Adamawa State over the loss.

Related