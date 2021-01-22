Atiku mourns Gambo Jimeta

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has expressed deep shock over the death of his bosom friend, ex police boss Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta, who the Wazirin Adamawa described as a super cop, patriotic Nigerian and a steward leader.

In a condolence statement issued by his Media Office on Friday January 22, Atiku was nostalgic about the invaluable time he shared with the late former Presidential Adviser on Security Matters and topnotch police detective.

“He was a friend of many decades; a value addition to society and unbiased commentator on local and global issues, who gave his all in service to his fatherland”, Atiku remarked.