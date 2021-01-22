Atiku mourns Gambo Jimeta

Gambo Jimeta

Former of Nigeria, has  expressed deep shock over the  death of his bosom friend, ex Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta, who the Wazirin Adamawa described as a super cop, patriotic Nigerian and a steward .

 

In a condolence issued by his Media Office 22, Atiku was nostalgic about the invaluable time he shared with the late former Presidential Adviser on Security Matters and topnotch police detective.

 

“He was a friend of decades; a value to society and unbiased commentator on local and global issues, who gave his all in to his fatherland”, Atiku remarked.

 

The Wazirin Adamawa commiserates with the Gambo Jimeta family, the Adamawa , the people of and Nigeria as a whole.

 

While urging his bereaved family and friends to be strong and resilient to live the dreams of this eminent patriarch and true nationalist, the former prays for the forgiveness of his sins and admittance of his soul by Allah.

 

