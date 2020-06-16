Atiku mourns emeritus professor, Akinkugbe

Share the news













Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday said that the footprints of late Prof. Oladipupo Akinkugbe in medical research and his invaluable administrative acumen would remain indelible.

Abubakar said this in a statement issued by his media office in Abuja while reacting to the death on Monday of the emeritus professor of medicine.

He described Akinkugbe’s death as a huge loss to the body of medical professionals in Nigeria and the world.

The former vice president recalled that Akinkugbe was one of the early generation of vice chancellors of both University of Ilorin and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

” Akinkugbe’s footprints in medical research, which made him a household name in the pantheon of leaders in medical research and his invaluable administrative acumen, would remain indelible.

“The loss of Prof. Akinkugbe is a huge loss to our dear country. The late professor was an excellent ambassador of Nigeria’s intellectual greatness.

“We would certainly miss him and his work both as an academician and administrator. His legacies will remain indelible in the sands of time,” he said.

The former vice president, an alumnus of the Ahmadu Bello University, recalled the many giant strides of Akinkugbe as vice chancellor of the institution.

” The solid foundation he laid is the strength behind the greatness of the prestigious university,” he said.

He prayed God to accept the soul of the deceased who was an illustrious son of Ondo State.

Abubakar also prayed God to give the family and associates of the deceased, especially the global community of medical professionals, the fortitude to bear the loss.(NAN)

Related