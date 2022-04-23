Atiku mourns Alaafin of Oyo

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has described the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, as a great loss for Nigeria and Africa at large.

Abubakar in a statement by his Special Adviser, Paul Ibe, on Saturday in Abuja, said that the late Oba Adeyemi was a worthy ambassador of Yoruba culture and royal elegance.

The former vice president recalled that his last encounter with Oba Adeyemi was during the coronation of Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun in Ibadan.

“I admired the royal splendour of Oba Adeyemi and the fact that he remained the longest serving Alaafin means that Oyo and indeed Nigerians will not forget his reign,” he said.

Abubakar, who said that he was deeply touched by the news of Oba Adeyemi’s demise, commisserates with his immediate family, Gov. Seyi Makinde, the government and the people of Oyo State.

He prayed Almighty Allah to grant the soul of the late king a gentle repose and to give his immediate family and the people of Oyo Kingdom the fortitude to bear the loss.(NAN)

