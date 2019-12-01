Atiku loses another associate

The former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has expressed his shock and sadness over the death of Ahmed Jarma, pioneer Managing Director of Yola-based Adama Beverages Limited, owners of the Faro table water and beverages.

According to a statement by the Atiku Media Office, Jarma passed away Sunday morning in Abuja.

Jarma, who until his death was the Chairman of the North East branch of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), was recuperating in hospital after a successful surgery before his demise.

The Media Office said Atiku Abubakar, who was already looking forward to the discharge and full recovery of Jarma from hospital was shocked when briefed of his passing away.

The statement signed by Paul Ibe said the Wazirin Adamawa paid tribute to Jarma, the Jarman Misau for pioneering the growth and development of the company whose products are now household name in the country.

“Ahmed (Jarma) as the pioneer MD, led the efforts that has seen the Faro brand becoming a product of choice by many. Under his charge, the company witnessed tremendous growth and expansion of its production capacity leading to the creation of more jobs and opportunities”.

The former Vice President also commiserated with his family and friends and management and staff of Adama Beverages Limited over the loss.

He prayed to Allah to forgive his sins and grant him Ajannah Firdaus.

Newsdiaryonline recalls that Mallam Umaru Njidda Pariya, another close associate of Atiku died recently.