Atiku leaves for Europe on business trip

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiki Abubakar has left Nigeria for Europe on a business trip.

The Media Adviser to Abubakar, Mr Paul Ibe, said this in a statement he issued on Friday in Abuja.

Ibe said Abubakar traveled immediately after his Friday meeting with the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Lagos, alongside the PDP vice presidential candidate, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta.

Ibe denied the insinuation in some quarters that Abubakar was traveling to Dubai for medical reasons.

“Today’s trip is in continuation of an earlier business trip of three weeks ago.

“At the conclusion of his European trip, the former Vice President will also use the opportunity to visit his family in Dubai.

“His trip is for business and family purposes and has nothing to do with medicals as being insinuated in some quarters,” Ibe said. (NAN)

