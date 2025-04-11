Atiku leads el-Rufai, Tambuwal, others to visit Buhari, days after APC Govs’ trip

Photo: His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, Vice President of Nigeria, 1999-2007 and former President Muhammadu Buhari when the former Vice President led a delegation to a post-Sallah visit to Buhari, at his residence in Kaduna, Kaduna State on Friday, April 11, 2025

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Friday led a delegation of political heavyweights on a visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Paul Ibe, of the Atiku Media Office, Abuja on Friday.

Ibe while giving a background to the visit said, the demands of being the Waziri Adamawa made it impossible for the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, to pay visits during the Sallah celebrations. He had to be in Adamawa, holding forth for the Lamido Fombina (Adamawa) HRH Dr. Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, at some of the activities of the Sallah period.

However, “Today, he was opportuned to lead a delegation that included former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and former Governor of Adamawa State, Senator Bindow Jibrilla, among others on a post-Sallah visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari, 2015-2023, at his residence in Kaduna, Kaduna State.”

L-R Former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, Vice President of Nigeria, 1999-2007 and former President Muhammadu Buhari when the former Vice President’s delegation joined Buhari at Friday’s Juma’ah prayer in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

Others on the delegation were former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswan, former Governor of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa, Senator Idris Umar, 8. Hon Mohammed Kumalia, Capt. Yahaya Abubakar, Alhaji Musa Halilu (Dujima Adamawa) and Alhaji Salisu Makarfi.

The delegation later joined former President Buhari at the Friday Juma’ah prayer in Kaduna, Ibe said.

Newsdiary Online however reports that Atikubis known to be leading a new coalition of Political parties to challenge President Bola Tinubu led APC in 2027..

Despite the attempt by the big guns to play down the visit as non political, Nigerians watching the unfolding political optics.

It could be recalled that APC Governors recently visited Buhari too in Kaduna.The former president reportedly urged the APC Governors to focus on people-centric policies.

.