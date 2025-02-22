Atiku leads El-Rufai, Bindow in condolence visit to Edwin Clark’s family

Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar signing the condolence register during a visit to the family of late statesman and PANDEF leader, Chief Edwin Clark in Abuja on Friday, 21 February, 2025.

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday led a delegation to the Abuja residence of the deceased statesman and PANDEF leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

The delegation, which included the former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai and former Governor of Adamawa State, Bindow Jibrilla, was received by Pen Clark, on behalf of the family.

Atiku, during his short remarks during the visit noted that, “the best way to truly immortalize the late foremost nationalist and statesman, Chief Edwin Clark is to pursue a deliberate agenda of unity and inclusiveness in Nigeria.”

Similarly, Mallam el-Rufai, in his remarks, enjoined the family of the late Clark to take a cue from the legacy of Chief Clark, “by making sure that his struggle for a united Nigeria is sustained.”