Former Vice President and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated the Christian community in Nigeria on the occasion of the celebration of this year’s Easter festivities. He states that the celebrations are a worthy finale to the period of fasting, prayer and self-denial which they had gone through in the past 40 days of Lent.

In a press statement released by his Media Office, the APC chieftain urged the Christian faithful and Nigerians of other faiths to see the sacrifice and deprivation of the period preceding Easter as similar to the sacrifice and perseverance which the present economic difficulties has imposed on all Nigerians and which would finally terminate with celebration and merry-making when the difficult period is over.

The former Vice President advised all Nigerians to learn from the pain, joy, love and caring which characterize the period of Lent and the Easter celebration, and allow these virtues to continuously guide us as a people in our individual and community relationships. He says that a national attitude built on selflessness and sacrifice would go a long way in laying the foundation of true patriotism and greatness of the nation.

The Turakin Adamawa urged those in positions of authority to endeavour to encourage the citizens to make sacrifice and show love especially when the country is facing challenges by making their own lives, in public and private, something transparent, and worthy of emulation.

Atiku prayed for peace and prosperity for all Nigerians and urges them to enjoy a stress-free and violence-free celebration. He also reminds the celebrants and other Nigerians in their midst to continue to seek God’s divine favour on the efforts of the present administration to make the country, a better place for us all.