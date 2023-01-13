Atiku, Kwankwaso, Sowore, Abiola, Adebayo Set For Presidential Parley With Southwest Forum





Most of the Presidential candidates for 2023 General Elections in Nigeria are set for the South West Development Stakeholders Forum ( SWDSF) starting from 17 January 2023 at Jogor Centre Ibadan.

Those who have given their nod to the interface are; Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) on Thursday 19th January, Mr. Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Mr. Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC) on Tuesday, 17th January, 2023, Prince Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Thursday, 19th January, 2023. Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) is on Monday, 23rd January 2023.

The candidates will address a conglomeration of South West interests and associations across party, religious and ethnic affiliations, as well as Diaspora associations on how they would support the region to execute its existing blueprint for an integrated railway system, power infrastructure, security and development of mineral resources for maximum realization of the potential of the abundant human and natural resources of the region as spelt out in the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN). DAWN which is the non-partisan Commission jointly owned by all 6 Yoruba states for the region’s integration, security and socio-economic development.

The Chairman of the non-partisan South West Development Stakeholders Forum, Mr. Alao Adedayo, said efforts were in top gear to obtain dates for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Mr. Adedayo explained that the Southwest remained the industrial and commercial engine room of Nigeria, and as such, “deserves to know from the candidates exactly how they intend to incorporate the zone in their agenda for a united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.”

The SWDSF includes the Yoruba World Centre, Yoruba Ko’ya Leadership & Training Foundation, Majeobaje, Professional Women’s Group, ODUACCIMA, Egbe Omo Yoruba in North America, Association of Yorubas in Diaspora South Africa, Oranmiyan Hunters Association, Farmers Groups, Town Development Unions and other Diaspora Associations as well as the Academia, Market Women’s Associations and the Chambers of Commerce.