Atiku, Jemibewon, serving govs, others arrive Ibadan on Wednesday



…As Makinde unveils Lekan Salami Sports Complex



Former Vice-President Abubakar Atiku, chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu and his Edo State counterpart, Governor Godwin Obaseki as well as the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, will join the Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, to officially unveil the remodelled Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan, on Wednesday.



Other notable Nigerians expected at the event are a former Military Administrator of Oyo State during whose regime the Lekan Salami Stadium was initiated, General David Jemibewon (rtd), former governor of the state and the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja and a former Super Eagles coach, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde.



A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the event will feature a novelty match between ex-Shooting Stars players 94/98 set and former Super Eagles players 94/96 set as well as a friendly match between the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) and NK Tabor Sezana, a top Slovenian league side.



The statement maintained that Teni, Taye Currency and QDot will perform live at the unveiling ceremony, adding that the remodelled Lekan Salami Stadium is coming to life exactly one year after it was awarded to Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited through the Alternative Project Funding Approach (APFA).



According to Adisa, the project included the remodelling of the mainbowl, construction of a state-of-the-art media centre and a FIFA-standard studio with equipment, construction of FIFA-standard mixed zone including changing rooms, wet rooms, match officials’ rooms, referees’ rooms, doping control room, youth centre/ball boys’ room, clinic and others.



The new Lekan Salami Stadium is completed with modern floodlights, a remodelled Squash Hall, a new 50 metres by 30 metres multipurpose hall for Basketball, Volleyball, Handball and gymnasium as well as a Centre Court.



Speaking during the award of the project, Governor Makinde had maintained that the remodelling of the stadium is targeted at repositioning the state to attract investments, especially in the lucrative sports sector.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...