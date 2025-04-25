Atiku is Messiah Nigeria needs, says Adewale

By Adeyemi Adeleye

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Segun Adewale, says former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar is the Messiah Nigeria needs now and he can fix the economy.

Adewale, a former Lagos State Chairman of the party, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos that no one should write off Abubakar politically or tell him to leave the PDP.

Recalls that some critics of Abubakar’s presidential ambition, including former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George and former Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State had advised the former vice president not to run on the PDP platform in 2027.

While George on Wednesday told Abubakar to immediately resign from the PDP over an alleged anti-party activities, Fayose said he would work against his presidential ambition, if he decided to contest in 2027.

Speaking, Adewale popularly known as Aeroland, said that no one should play God over the ambition of the former vice president.

“He (Abubakar) has been tested and tried as part of the few politicians with contentment, and he has never given up.

“He has been in power, he understands Nigerian politics. He knows our challenges compared to other politicians that just want to grab power to get wealth.

“Atiku is one of the politicians that I know that is satisfied with whatever he has. Most others politicians, like his critics, are gluttons.

“It is unfortunate that the unrelenting opposition that Atiku has is still in the PDP, his party, not even outside PDP,” Adewale said.

According to him, it is sad that members of the PDP are still the one vehemently opposing Abubakar’s planned coalition to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for PDP, and return the party to power.

“Anyone within PDP saying Atiku should not contest in 2027 is working for the opposition and not for the party or the country.

“They are working for personal pocket, therefore, should not be listening to. We must discard their opinions.

“All dissenting voices in our party are working for their stomach, not for Nigeria,” Adewale said.

He maintained that none of the opposition party could defeat the ruling party single-handedly, not even Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Calling for a rejig in Nigeria’s electoral system to deepen democracy, Adewale claimed that he had been allegedly robbed of electoral victory severally in Lagos State owing to a flawed system.

“It is not about how smart we are, but about the system. It is not about how popular you are, it is about the system. We must join hands to correct this before 2027 polls.

According to him, Nigerians are tired of poor governance, calling for a change and breath of fresh air. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)