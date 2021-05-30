Atiku inaugurates 1st fly-over in Adamawa

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar  has  inaugurated the Total Junction fly-over bridge in Jimeta, , which is the first of its kind in the North East region of Nigeria.

Speaking at the inauguration on Saturday in , Abubakar described the project as a great achievement.

According him, traffic will now follow better, accidents  will  reduce drastically and it will  add color and beauty the capital city.

He said  that the execution and inauguration of the project  would serve  as lesson of leaders for accountable leadership in the state and country at large.

In his remarks, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, said the inauguration was part of the celebrate his two years anniversary in as the executive governor of Adamawa.

“Today’ event, which is the commissioning of the first overhead bridge in , and perhaps, the entire Northeast is the climax of the first phase of our series of commissioning.

“We have spent the past two weeks in this mood from the commissioning of urban roads in Numan, Michika, Hong, Yola-, Yola-North to the connection of Toungo to the National Grid, it has celebration all through.

“The people of Adamawa  have every reason to celebrate not only the presence of physical structures, they can see and touch as partly evidenced by what we are commissioning today.

“But more importantly, by the reinvention of trust and in politicians and the fact that beyond rhetorics, campaign promises can be translated into realities,”  he said.

Fintiri said that the overhead bridge and approach expansion comprised  the bridge and expansion of the approach roads to  the eight lane dual carriage from Maidoki Roundabout to the Bishop street junction.

According to him, this is one project with a short history but interesting story whereby  its projected duration of 12  was completed within nine (NAN)

