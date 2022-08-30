Atiku greets Kukah at 70, hails contributions to democracy

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has described the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Father Mathew Kukah, as a formidable advocate for good governance.

The former Vice President of Nigeria said this in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Abubakar celebrated Kukah at 70, saying his contributions to Nigeria’s democracy were immeasurable and unquantifiable.

Describing him as a remarkable public intellectual, he said that Kukah, as a man of God, had never hesitated to speak out on Nigeria’s ills.

Abubakar said that Kukah criticised leaders when they derailed from the responsibility of providing good governance and deepening the democracy.

“Bishop Kukah is widely misunderstood because he speaks truth to power; a task that often attracts adversaries in our kind of society.”

He said that “religious leaders are the moral compass and conscience of the people, and therefore, they have the obligation to tell leaders the truth when they are going wrong.”

“Kukah is a great asset to Nigeria and humanity because of his tireless commitment to peace, unity and peaceful coexistence in the country and the passion he attaches to these efforts is amazing.

“Not once did I ever hear Kukah preach hate or bigotry in his sermons. All his sermons are focused on issues that can make Nigeria better.

“His passion for our unity and justice for all is one of his greatest virtues.”

The former Vice President described Kukah as a “giant fountain of inspiration.”

He said that it was impossible to interact with the cleric without tapping from his depth of knowledge, wisdom and incredible experience about life.

Abubakar wished Kukah God’s continued blessing in good health and many more years of service to the country and humanity.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

