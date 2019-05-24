Atiku felicitates with Edwin Clark at 92

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

Former Vice President of Nigeria and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential poll, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated elder statesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, as he clocks the age of 92 years.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Media Adviser to Atiku, Paul Ibe Friday.

“This enviable milestone in the life of the nationalist and elder statesman is worth celebrating more so when his life reflects the collective and continuous effort towards building a great nation.

“As a great nationalist, he has patriotically served our dear country in various capacities without blemish and this is why he has remained relevant as a dependable voice of the people.

“The former Vice President salutes his unwavering patriotism and relentless pursuit of the unity of the country, particularly his maturity in speaking for the good of all Nigerians.

“Clark possesses an indomitable and insurmountable spirit for advocacy and love for the oppressed, for which God has blessed him with long life, good health and unwavering commitment to fight injustice at all levels.

“Chief Clark is a man who is not afraid to speak his mind about the things he feels strongly about.”

“The former Vice President prays that God will grant the elder statesman many more years in good health and service to a better and egalitarian Nigeria,” the statement read in full.