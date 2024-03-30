Atiku felicitates with Christians at Easter, stresses love, sacrifice

Former Vice President of Nigeria and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential flag bearer in the last general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to emulate the virtues of love and sacrifice which characterised the life of Jesus Christ.

In a message released by his Media Office in Abuja to mark the Easter celebration, the Waziri Adamawa described those two qualities as essential to the unity that Nigeria so desperately needs at this time when vested and provincial interests threaten to tear our nation apart.

“This Easter, we join our Christian brothers and sisters in Nigeria and across the world to celebrate the essence of the festivities. This commemoration is a time for deep reflection as it marks the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. It is a time to reach out to our brothers and sisters in need.

“It is also a time for all of us — regardless of faith, or ethnicity — to come together to pray for the peace of our nation. We must all remain constant in our efforts to promote unity,” Atiku said.

He expressed the belief that Nigeria shall rise and overcome her national challenges.

“Our shared experiences are bringing us to the conclusion that no matter what the forces of evil can do, when we are united in good conduct, we shall prevail,” Atiku said.

The Waziri Adamawa also encouraged Nigeria’s leaders to use the opportunity of the Christian celebration of Easter to reflect on their stewardship to the people and to the nation.

“Our leaders at all levels should follow the virtues that define this season – sacrifice, love, and charity – and come together to help all Nigerians resolve the differences that divide us.

“We must not allow those who seek to divide us to pretend as if our problems are as a result of another ethnic or religious group,” he said.