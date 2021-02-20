Atiku felicitates with Anyim at 60

Former Vice President of Nigeria and former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar has felicitated with erstwhile Senate President, Dr. Anyim Pius Anyim on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Describing Anyim as a rare gem, Atiku referred to the former Senate President’s simplicity, unassuming nature and his spirit of cooperation and compromise as inseparable attributes of those who run the institutions of democracies.

He recalled that for the period that Anyim headed the National Assembly, there was harmony in the Upper Chamber as members and Nigerians saw and benefitted from the full meaning of bi- partisanship.

The Wazirin Adamawa said that he was not surprised that before attaining the age of sixty, Anyim has already held such distinguished national position of President of the National Assembly and done a good job of it.

The former Vice President also said that Nigeria still needs men of the qualities of Anyim and urged him to continue in his simple but honourable ways as nature has a way of compensating such qualities.

“Atiku wishes Anyim a memorable birthday celebration and many good tidings,”said the statement signed by Paul Ibe, media adviser to Atiku.