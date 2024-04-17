Atiku expresses sadness over fire outbreak at Yola Market, calls for support

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed deep sadness over the fire incident at the Yola Main Market.



Atiku, who is the Waziri Adamawa said through a press statemen signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe on Wednesday, that he shares his sympathy with victims of the fire outbreak, and announced a donation of N10 million, which he said would be an initial deposit into a relief fund.

The former Vice President urged other Nigerians of means to make donations into the Yola Market Fire Relief Fund, aimed at providing support to the Adamawa State Government in rebuilding the market and succour to victims of the fire outbreak.

“I am deeply saddened by the report of a fire incident at Yola Main Market.



“Losing a means of livelihood in the face of the current economic hardship is a troubling development.



“I passionately urge other Nigerians, well wishers, and friends of Adamawa State to join and add to my donation of N10 million in providing succour to victims of this particular disaster,” the statement reads.

The former Vice President counsels that preventive measures to avert fire outbreaks and the infrastructure to deal with such outbreaks should be prioritised.



He prayed that God will replenish the losses and grant reprieve to those affected by this disaster.



By Chimezie Godfrey

