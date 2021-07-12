Atiku disowns online portal promoting empowerment scheme, says it’s ‘a scam’

A fake online portal, the Foundation Youth Empowerment has set up by some unscrupulous element identity forgery of Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria and chieftain of the PDP. (See link https://bit.ly/ATIKU-YOUTH-EMPOWERMENT)

was disclosed statement signed by Mr Paul Ibe of Media Office,Yola Monday.

According to Ibe, the objective of the criminals scam is to defraud unsuspecting members of the public by advertising the identity of Atiku Abubakar as being associated the fraud.

“We warn supporters of Atiku Abubakar and the general public not to patronize any portal called Atiku Foundation for Youth Empowerment. The portal is fake and certainly does not enjoy the authorization of Atiku. Indeed scam was first introduced in 2019 by criminal elements,” the statement said.

Ibe further said, “We also warn the general public and supporters of the Waziri of Adamawa not to patronize any scheme in his name, which is not expressly advertised the verified social media of Atiku Abubakar.

“We call law enforcement agencies to track and arrest the individuals this online crime and identity forgery and bring them to face the law,” the statement said.

