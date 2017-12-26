Atiku denies rift with PDP Chairman, Governors, Others

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has debunked reports of any rift between himself and the national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus,NEC members as well as governors serving on the platform of the party.

Atiku who debunked any rift through a statement by his media office said, “For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar enjoys excellent relationship with Prince Uche Secondus, the Party’s NEC and all serving PDP Governors and stakeholders of the party.”

The denial came on the heels of what his media office said was an unfounded assertion in the social media.

“ It has come to the notice of the Atiku Media Office that there is a statement purportedly attributed to His Excellency Atiku Abubakar currently making the rounds on social media.

“We wish to state for the records that the purported statement aimed at pitching the Waziri Adamawa against the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, PDP NEC, PDP Governors and stakeholders of the PDP is contrived and baseless,” the Atiku Media Office said Tuesday.