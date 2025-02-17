Atiku demands investigation into take over of Lagos Assembly by security personnel

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has called for a thorough investigation into a viral video showing armed security personnel at the Lagos State House of Assembly.





By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has called for a thorough investigation into a viral video showing armed security personnel at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Abubakar, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, described the action of the security agencies as an assault on the country’s democracy.

He said that it was bewildering that the security operatives reportedly had a mandate to enforce a leadership change in the assembly.

The former vice-president said that the action on the state’s foremost legislative body was capable of putting the country’s hard-earned democracy in jeopardy.

“This act is an attack on the sanctity of democracy and a landmark of indignity to the Nigerian electorate, especially the people of Lagos.

“Whatever may have caused the leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly is an undercurrent that is not abnormal in a system of democracy.

“The purported invitation of armed security operatives for a conflict resolution in a parliament is an anathema that should be frowned upon and interrogated with all sense of urgency,” he said.

Abubakar urged President Bola Tinubu to focus on addressing the present challenges in the country. (NAN)