Atiku congratulates Sen. Diri over Supreme Court verdict

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sen. Douye Diri and his running mate, Mr Lawrence Ewhrujakpor over the Supreme Court judgment on the Bayelsa governorship election.

Abubakar in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, also congratulated the PDP.

“The Lords Justices have given us another opportunity to show Nigerians that power belongs to the people, and we must make good use of this opportunity,”he said.

Abubakar said that he received the verdict of the court, declaring the candidate of the PDP, Diri, as the duly elected governor of the state, with gladness.

” Diri had cause to visit me before the elections, and received my blessings and counsel.

“I am fully satisfied that he has what it takes to make Bayelsa the ‘glory of all lands. His intellect, personality and character, are a credit to Bayelsa and the PDP, ” he said.

Abubakar called on all the people of Bayelsa to make peace with the recent past, and embrace the future together, united in the mission to transform the state into a haven of peace and prosperity.

“Finally, I urge the supreme court to show consistency in its judgments and find the resolve to always deliver just judgments no matter whose ox is gored.

“The people of Nigeria are behind the apex court in whatever they do to free themselves from the dominance of dictatorial forces,” he added. (NAN)