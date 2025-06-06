‎Atiku congratulates Muslims on Eid-al-Adha, urges sacrifice, compassion

‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, extends heartfelt congratulations to Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, emphasizing the importance of embodying the festival’s core values of sacrifice and devotion to God.



‎



‎In a press statement released by his media office on Thursday, Atiku encouraged Muslims to seek God’s mercies through prayers for the nation during this sacred period.



‎



‎He stated, “The essence of Eid-al-Adha, rooted in the traditions of Prophet Ibrahim and upheld by Prophet Muhammad, calls us to reflect kindness and peace in our lives.”



‎



‎The Waziri Adamawa urged Muslims to extend charity to the less privileged, noting, “kindness and generosity are integral to our faith – values we must uphold not only during this celebration but at all times.”



‎



‎He also called on leaders at all levels to embrace compassion and sacrifice, as exemplified by the festival.



‎



‎“Leadership demands forbearance and commitment to the greater good. I appeal to those in authority to show compassion and prioritize the welfare of the people, in line with God’s command,” he said.



‎



‎Atiku concluded by advocating for peace and unity, encouraging Nigerians to pray for harmony in their homes and society during this sacred time.



‎



‎