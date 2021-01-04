Atiku confirms sale of shares in Intels

Co-founder of Integrated Logistics Services Nigeria Limited (Intels), Atiku Abubakar, has been selling his shares in Intels over the years.

This confirmation was contained in statement titled: “Atiku redirects his investment in Intels”, signed by Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar in Abuja, Monday.

“Yes, he has sold his shares in Intels and redirected his investment to other sectors of the economy for returns and creation of jobs”, Ibe said.

According to Ibe, “It assumed greater urgency in the last last five years, because this Government has been preoccupied with destroying a legitimate business that was employing thousands of Nigerians because of politics.

“There should be a marked difference between Politics and Business”, Atiku’s media adviser said.

