Atiku condoles with Radda over mother’s death

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has condoled with Gov. Dikko Radda over the death of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru-Bare-bari, a respected nonagenarian who lived for 93 years.

By Zubairu Idris





During the visit on Tuesday in Katsina, Atiku in his message said: “On behalf of my team, I extend my deepest condolences to you, your family and the people of Katsina over this great loss.”

Reflecting on the matriarch’s remarkable life well lived, Abubakar added, “Living for 93 years is a rare blessing, one that we deeply cherish.

“Of course, we never want to lose our loved ones, but ultimately, that is the reality of life.”

Also speaking, Prof. Babagana Zulum of Born, represented by his Deputy, Umar Usman, said, “On behalf of Prof. Babagana Zulum and the people of Borno, we stand with you during this difficult time.

“We have come alongside my wife to offer our prayers. We pray for the soul of the deceased to rest in peace.

The former Katsina State Governor, Ibrahim Shena and the former Minister of Agriculture, Adamu Maina-Waziri, were among the dignitaries who condoled with the family.

Responding on behalf of Katsina State, Deputy Governor, Faruk Lawal-Jobe, expressed profound gratitude to the former vice-president for the condolence.

He said, “On behalf of the Governor, the government, and the good people of Katsina State, we deeply appreciate your visit and your prayers following the passing of our dear mother.”

Lawal-Jobe further acknowledged the solidarity shown by the visiting dignitaries.

“Your presence here means a lot to us. We sincerely appreciate you for identifying with us during this moment of grief.

“Your visit is a demonstration of true solidarity and brotherhood,” he said. (NAN)