Atiku condoles with Buhari over loss of Abba Kyari





Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari, describing the deceased as a loyal aide.



Reacting to the death in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, the former Vice President said, “I have received the death of your Chief of Staff with profound grief and sorrow, and I convey to you my deepest and heartfelt sympathies at this sombre moment.”



According to Atiku, death is inevitable and every living being will ultimately experience this terminal stage of life.



The Wazirin Adamawa reminded Nigerians that the coronavirus pandemic is a reality and it respects no political and social boundaries.



He explained that the death of the Chief of Staff should galvanize Nigerians to support the efforts to contain this deadly virus.



“Mr. President, my heart and prayers are with you at this emotionally challenging moment as you come to terms with the death of your dedicated Chief of Staff. We are bound by common humanity and I therefore feel and share your grief at this moment. May Allah forgive the deceased and grant him eternal bliss in paradise”, Atiku added.

