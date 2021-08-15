Atiku condemns killings in Plateau, others

August 15, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Press Statements / Releases 0



Former Atiku Abubakar has condemned the on innocent travellers on a major highway in Plateau and the killings in other parts of the country.

Abubakar in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Paul Ibe, on Sunday in Abuja commiserated with the families of the deceased.

He acknowledged that security outfits doing best in the current circumstances all   safe.

He, However, said skirmishes such as the killings and the pain accompanying it citizens feel as though enough is not being done.

He said that the country should continue scale up security, promising give all moral and logistic support for security operatives face the battle and register victory.

According him, this will restore peace and safety of lives and property every Nigerian.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah would heal Nigeria and accept all the souls that had been lost to those cruel acts of killings.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,