Atiku condemns killings in Plateau, others

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the attack on innocent travellers on a major highway in Plateau and the killings in other parts of the country.

Abubakar in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Paul Ibe, on Sunday in Abuja commiserated with the families of the deceased.

He acknowledged that security outfits were doing their best in the current circumstances to make all Nigerians safe.

He, However, said skirmishes such as the killings and the pain accompanying it make citizens feel as though enough is not being done.

He said that the country should continue to scale up security, promising to give all moral and logistic support for security operatives to face the battle and register victory.

According to him, this will restore peace and safety of lives and property to every Nigerian.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah would heal Nigeria and accept all the souls that had been lost to those cruel acts of killings.(NAN)

