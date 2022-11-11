By Deborah Coker

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his commitment to a negotiation that will resolve the crisis of confidence currently rocking the party.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja by Mr Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to the presidential candidate.

Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria, said in the statement that the resolution of the crisis would pave the way for a much stronger and united PDP.

The statement also said that Abubakar welcomed reports that Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers and his group were favourably disposed to resolving the contentious issues.

Abubakar noted that at no time had the doors been shut against Wike and his group.

He implored every leader of the party, along with their supporters, to be open-minded and support the reconciliation process. (NAN)

