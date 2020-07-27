Atiku commends FG for schools reopening

Former Vice President, Abubakar has commended the Federal government on its decision to reopen secondary schools, to enable sit for the West African examinations.

Earlier on Monday, the Federal Ministry of had through a statement announced that exit level students would resume to prepare for their examinations from August 4.

, through his Twitter handle, @ tweeted on Monday commended the Federal Ministry of for listening to Nigerians and directing for .

“The announcement by the FMoE that the WAEC exam will hold in August is commendable. Learning must go on, especially for exit stage students. I do hope, however, that students writing the exams are well prepared through home study during the lockdown. I wish them the very best.

“I commend the FMoE for acceding to the patriotic counsel that myself and other well-meaning Nigerians and organisations gave with regards to not cancelling the WASSCE exams,” the tweet reads.


