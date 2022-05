Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has emerged as the winner of PDP presidential primaries,ahead of the 2023 elections

Atiku polled 371 votes to emerge as winner while his closest rival, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike polled 237 votes.

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki got 70, while Governor Udom Emmanuel polled 38 votes

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, got 20 while Anyim Anyim polled 18.

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal had stepped down for Atiku during the convention.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp