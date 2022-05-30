Atiku begins consultations with defeated PDP presidential aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the 2023 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has begun consultations with other aspirants who contested with him at the last Saturday’s primary in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar visited Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers in his Abuja residence on Monday.

The candidate had earlier visited in his private residence in Abuja, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal who withdrew for him at the party’s convention ground.

Disclosing this on his Tweeter handle, the presidential candidate said the visitation was in continuation of his commitment to carry everyone along.

“In continuation of my commitment to bring everyone on board in ensuring that the PDP stands as one united party, earlier today, I visited Gov. Nyseom Wike at his Abuja residence.

“This is a continuous process,” the PDP presidential candidate tweeted.

Abubakar got 371 votes to beat his closest contender, Wike who polled 237, while the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, came a distance third with 70 votes.

In his acceptance speech on Saturday, be had pledged to work with his contestants and give them a sense of belonging.

“Let me also use this opportunity to call on my fellow contestants and to assure them that I am ready to cooperate and work with them and give them a sense of belonging in this party and our next government.

“Therefore, my fellow compatriots, I want to appreciate your efforts in deepening our democratic processes in this party. It was a well fought primary election.

“So, I commend you for that and I look forward to working with you very closely so that together we can build this party to a level where we can take over government,” Abubakar said. (NAN)

