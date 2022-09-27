Atiku arrives in Enugu for PDP southeast stakeholders’ meeting

By Alex Enebeli

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has arrived in Enugu for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-East Stakeholders Zonal Meeting.

The PDP 2023 presidential candidate, who arrived in the Akanu Ibiam International Airport on Tuesday morning, is expected at the Baze Event Centre, Independence Layout Enugu, venue of the event.

The event is aimed at uniting all Ndigbo for PDP and presentation of their son, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta Governor, who is Atiku’s running mate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the time of filing this report, the centre was already filled with party faithful from the five states in the South-East, awaiting Atiku’s arrival at the venue.

Some members of the zone’s PDP caucus like the National Vice Chairman, Ali Odefa, PDP executives, Rep Tobi Okechukwu, representing Oji-River Federal Constituency, and members of the Enugu State Assembly, were already seated for the programme.

Also seated for the event were prominent PDP stakeholders, including the party’s former spokesman, Oliseh Metuh, ex-Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, Mr Hyde Onuagulichi, and Sen. Uche Ekwunife, amongst others. (NAN)

