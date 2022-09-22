Atiku announces loss of Nyako, long-time aide

The Private Secretary to Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, and fo

rmer Vice President of Nigeria, Barr. Abdulahi Nyako, has passed away.

Barr. Nyako passed away early Thursday morning.

He was a lawyer and a long time associate and mentee of the former Vice President.



“Abdullahi was more than an aide, he was a family to me in every sense of the word. He served me with loyalty and diligence. He will be sorely missed. On behalf of my family, I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the Nyako family and pray that the Almighty Allah will comfort and strengthen them. May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. Ameen”, Atiku is quoted have said.

Signed:Paul IbeMedia Adviser to Atiku AbubakarPresidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and Vice President of Nigeria, 1999-2007.Abuja22nd September, 2022.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

