Atiku: Aide confirms business trip to Europe amid health speculations

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has travelled to Europe for business purposes.

This was disclosed in a statement Tuesday by Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the PDP and Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999-2007)

Ibe said the former Vice President travelled last(Monday) night on a scheduled trip to meet with the technical partners of one his business entities that was impacted by the Covid-19 global lockdown and the consequent economic downturn.

“The meeting will also focus on conclusive discussions for a planned expansion of its production facility,” the statement said.

Though no mention was made of speculations earlier in the day, Ibe’s statement was evidently meant to debunk reports that Atiku traveled overseas on health grounds.

