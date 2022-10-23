Atiku Abubakar eager to serve Nigerians — PDP Chieftain

By Deborah Coker

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta, Chief Fred Majemite, on Sunday threw his support behind the Presidential Candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Majemite said Abubakar is always eager to serve the country due to his understanding of the nation’s problems.

Majemite said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He explained that against some perceptions in the public, the PDP candidate is not a desperate politician.

He explained that the candidate had contested for the same office in the past because he is still eager to serve Nigerians.

“You know in politics once you have been beaten by the bug and you really want to prove a point that you will do better, you continue to be involved.

“Atiku Abubakar is eager to serve not desperate, hence his constant interest to be president of the country.

“If he was desperate, he had an option to be president after former President Olusegun Obasanjo first term, but he refused the option, remember at that time he had all the structures.

“But he is eager to serve the country at the presidential level, that is why he always brings himself up to contest for the number one seat.

“He is one man that understands the problems of problems of Nigeria, so I think, we should give him a chance.

“He has come out with his own programme, so we should judge him by that,” he said.

On the expectations from Abubakar should he win the presidential election, Majemite a former gubernatorial aspirant in Delta said tackling insecurity and power problem would be his focus.

“First thing is primarily he should ensure complete and total eradication of insecurity or reduction to a very minimal level.

“After that, it’s not yet uhuru in the power sector. When we talk about the free fall of the naira, we will continue to have this problem, if we don’t get the power crisis sorted out.

“This is because the cost of running a small business is something else due to the cost of diesel.

“Even the solar light, though a welcome development, but how many people can afford it now?, he said.

He said that every Nigerian needs power supply, adding that once the power issue is tackled, investors would naturally troop into the country.

“Even the companies we have here can be revived, because as it is now, most companies in the country have gone underground, because no electricity to run them.

“If he can solve the power problem, he would have been creating enabling environment for people to do their businesses.

“Then we will have enough to export and the naira will be stronger, because if we don’t change our taste, we will continue to get same result,” he said.

He said that presently, the nation is not exporting anything aside crude oil.

“We are saying everyone should go back to agriculture, but even the farm produce, we still need to preserve them, if we are to export them.

“Aside silos, we must also use warmers and dryers, so we still need electricity.

“So tackling the insecurity in the country as well as the power problem are extremely important to the PDP candidate” he said. (NAN)

