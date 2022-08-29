Atiku Abubakar donates N50m to victims of flooding at Kantin-Kwari market in Kano

By Zubairu Idris

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has donated N50 million to victims of flooding at Kantin-Kwari market in Kano.

He made the donation on Monday, in Kano at an event to receive Ex-Kano State Governor, Sen. Ibrahim Shakarau, into the fold of the party from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that hundreds of shops were affected by the disaster.

“We want to use this opportunity to sympathize with Kantin-Kwari market traders.

“We heard that flooding destroyed property at Kantin-Kwari today. Business in Kano what was established Kano and it is still sustaining the city.

“We are going to send our N50 million assistance to the victims,” he pledged. (NAN)

