Atiba Varsity founder mourns, pays tribute to Prince Suleiman Afonja

The President and Founder of Atiba university oyo, James Adesokan Ojebode,has mourned the demise Prince Suleiman Ajibola Afonja.According Ojebode, the late Afonja was a visionary leader, patriot, and champion of progress and his death has left an indelible mark on Oyo Community and Kingdom.



The founder said in his condolence message at his burial “with profound sorrow and a heavy heart, we, the entire Oyo community and Atiba University mourn the untimely demise and passing of one of our most illustrious sons, Prince Suleiman Ajibola Afonja on Sunday, 19th day of May 2024.”

The news of his demise has sent shockwaves throughout the community and kingdom, leaving a gaping hole in the fabric of our community and kingdom.

Ojebode said “Prince Ajibola Afonja was a true giant, whose contributions to the growth and development of Oyo Kingdom and Atiba University Oyo are too numerous to count.He said his unwavering dedication, wisdom, and generosity inspired generations, and his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate us for years to come.

The founder emphasised that, Prince Ajibola Afonja as a visionary leader played a pivotal role in shaping the future of our beloved university as well as our community and kingdom. He said his tireless efforts to promote progress, unity, and prosperity will never be forgotten. His passing leaves a void that can never be filled, but his memory will continue to be a blessing to all.

In a condolence message presented by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Sunday Olawale Okeniyi, the founder described Prince Ajibola Afonja as a “shining star” whose light will continue to guide all of us in Oyo community and Kingdom. He said. “We mourn the loss of a great son, a devoted father, and a selfless leader”. May the gods of our ancestors receive him with open arms, and may his soul find eternal peace with his creator..

Ojebode reiterated that, as we bid farewell to this extraordinary individual, we take comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched while alive and the indelible mark he left on our community and kingdom. He emphasised, Rest in peace, Prince Suleiman Ajibola Afonja. Your memory will be a blessing to us all.

The founder and president concluded that “Prince Ajibola Afonja, a true patriot and champion of progress, whose passing has left a gaping hole in the fabric of Oyo Kingdom can never be forgotten.