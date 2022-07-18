Atiba University secures full accreditation from Nursing & Midwifery Council of Nigeria

Atiba University, Oyo has recorded another landmark following announcement of full accreditation of its Bachelor of Nursing Science programme by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria as well as approval for the commencement of Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science programme by the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria.

These outstanding feats came after the accreditation visit to the University by these regulatory bodies in April, 2022. By these full accreditation and approval status, Atiba University students can now sit for the relevant examinations of these regulatory agencies and at the same time obtain the necessary certifications for practice.

In a release by the University, the Management of Atiba University on behalf of the President/Founder, Board of Trustees and the Governing Council appreciated all staff, parents as well as other significant stakeholders for their invaluable contributions, their full support and encouragement at all times.

Elated by the development, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sunday Okeniyi appreciated the Founder of Atiba University, James Adesokan Ojebode, PhD, for his constant support, and congratulated him on the outstanding attainments the University is recording in line with his vision and mission of providing qualitative education to the teeming youths of this nation. The Vice Chancellor affirmed his belief that Atiba University has come to stay in her quest to fulfilling the mandate of being a repository, creator and disseminator of knowledge as well as producing highly qualified graduates and will continue to meet the education needs of Nigeria in the years ahead. He used the occasion to call all parents and admission seekers to make Atiba University their University of first choice.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

