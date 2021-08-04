Atiba University partners with New Horizons Systems Solutions

In its quest to fulfil the mandate of being a repository and disseminator of knowledge as well as producing highly qualified graduates equipped with core ICT skills, Atiba University Oyo entered into partnership with New Horizon Systems Solutions Limited, by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the organization on Monday, 2nd August, 2021.

The event was attended by a team from Atiba University led by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Sunday Olawale Okeniyi. Others include, the Registrar, Mr Ibilade Joel Adesokan, the Principal Assistant Registrar/Head of Legal Department, Oyepeju Ayomide Ojebode Esq, the Quality Assurance Officer, Mr Ibikunle Ayobami Sore, Dean, Students Affairs, Solomon Akanbi, Deputy Dean, Students Affairs, Revd Jerry Adisa, the Students Representative Council President, Master Thompson Tabi Tomiwo and other members of the Executive council.

Also, the New Horizons team was led by the chief sales and marketing officer, Dr. Bolaji Olaoye. Others include the Assistant chief sales and marketing officer, Mr Victor Ogunbiyi, Mr. Yusuf Kamal and Mr Bankole Oloruntobi.

In his opening remarks, the vice chancellor welcomed everyone present and stated that the import of the meeting was to interact with the New Horizons team and sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the group. He reminded the students representative executive members present that the partnership is intended to provide a life-long platform to empower Atiba University students with core IT skills needed to make a difference in a world where technology has taken predominance over every sector. He also expressed his optimism on the ability of the partnership to enhance capacity building for both staff and students of the University. He emphasised that the students needed these international certification, so as to give them an edge over graduates from other Nigerian universities upon graduation.

Furthermore, the VC stated that the outcome of the meeting is already documented in the Punch Newspaper of Monday, 2nd August, 2021, and reiterated that the partnership will not only benefit the university community, but that the benefit will also be extended to Oyo Community, Oyo State, Nigeria and the World at large.

The Vice Chancellor also stated that the University is currently operating with its full operational licence as a private University, issued by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in April, 2021. He mentioned that the University currently runs 32 academic programs and 75% of its student population are from the faculty of health sciences. He noted that Atiba University strongly supports and develops its students and staff in entrepreneurial skills and knowledge and this he noted is one of the University’s core reasons for the partnership.

In his response, the chief sales and marketing manager, New Horizons Systems Solutions Limited, Dr. Bolaji Olaoye stated that the organization is at the University on three major legs; which include, ability to contribute to the vision of the University educationally, in order to empower her students in IT skills so as to enhance their employability upon graduation, enabling the university staff to benefit from this entrepreneurial venture/skill as well as complementing the efforts of the University by boosting her Atiba Model Brand. He went further to state that the courses to be introduced at the University are programs that are internationally recognized and that the certificate to be issued is the same issued to those who are undergoing the same program in the United States of America (USA).

While appreciating the Vice Chancellor and the management team for giving New Horizons the opportunity to partner with the University, he advised the students to take the opportunity seriously and make appropriate use of it.

It is emphatic to state that New Horizons Systems Solutions Limited is a US-based organization, operational since 1982, with Headquarters in California. The organization is currently present in 80 Countries across the globe with 280 Centers, making it the World’s Largest Independent Training Organization. It is also a leading ICT training and Examination Testing Institute with over 15 years cognate experience in Nigeria, having being operational in Nigeria since 2005. Its mission is to provide qualitative and cost effective ICT training designed to increase productivity and enrichment of individuals and organization. The operation of the branch in Nigeria includes partnerships with universities, schools, corporate organizations, military and training centers for Individuals across Nigeria.

The event came to a close with the signing of the MOU by the Principal Officers of the University and the New Horizons Team.

