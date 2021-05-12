Admission is currently ongoing at the Atiba University, Oyo Township in Oyo State of Nigeria. This was disclosed by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Sunday Olawale Okeniyi in Kaduna while addressing newsmen at the NUJ Conference Press Centre.

The VC said, sequel to the recent approval granted by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to the University for the establishment of a full time mode of Law programme and 13 other courses in the main campus of the university, located in Oyo township in Oyo State, admission is commencing with effect from the 2020/2021 academic session.

He encouraged prospective applicants to take advantage of this in seeking admission for the University Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and/or Direct Entry (DE) mode of entry in any course of their choice from LL.B Law, B.Sc. Public Health, B.Sc. Transport Management, B.Sc. Physics with Electronics, B.Sc. Physiology, B.Sc. Entrepreneurship, B.Sc. Hotel Management &Tourism, B.Sc. International Relations, B.Sc. Marketing, B.Sc. Public Administration, B. Agric. Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, BLIS Library and Information Science, B.A Theatre Arts and B.Sc. Ed. Educational Management, Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Microbiology, Biology, Biochemistry, Computer Science, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Accounting, Banking & Finance, Economics, Business Administration, Sociology, English Language, Political Science, Criminology & Security Studies and Psychology.

Speaking further on this, the VC said that applications are being invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the courses mentioned above, which are all NUC approved Programmes for the 2020/2021 Academic Session.

He further stated that all applicants for the UTME admission must possess five SSCE credits passes or its equivalent at a maximum of 2 sitting in the subjects relevant to their courses including English Language and Mathematics; while those for DE must have at least a pass in 2 relevant subjects in JUPEB, IJMB, Cambridge A Level and other related Programmes including the requirements for the UTME admission mode.

He further advised all eligible candidates, who scored a minimum of 160 marks in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board to apply, irrespective of their most preferred choice institution. He however said that all candidates who have been offered admission in any other institution and have accepted need not apply not seek admission into the University. He further reiterated that all candidates are required to change their institutions of choice to Atiba University (AU), Oyo; if they have not done so and ensure their eligibility for admission by checking the University’s website (www.atibauniversity.edu.ng ) for the admission requirements, mode of payment including completing and submitting the University Admission Application Form online; and printing out a copy of the Form.

In another remark, the VC claimed that; dynamism, quality academic instructions, efficient leadership and management are the bedrock of administrative architecture at the University. He therefore advised prospective candidates to explore this opportunity, as closing date for admission, payment, completion and submission of the application form online is Thursday, 27th May, 2021, while the matriculation ceremony will take place on Friday, May 28th, 2021.

In his closing remarks, the VC promised to continue to work hard towards making Atiba University a Centre of Excellence in all ramifications.

