ATBUTH Bauchi rewards 62 staff, community for excellent performance

The management of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, has awarded 62 staff and community members for their contributions to development of the hospital.

Dr Mohammed Alkali, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), made the disclosure at a ceremony to mark the 10th year anniversary of the hospital on Monday in Bauchi.

Alkali disclosed that the 29 staff and 33 members of the host communities had made significant contribution to the development of the hospital in the past 10-years.

He noted that the hospital which started operations in 2010 with 700 staff, currently has 1, 518 permanent staff and 291 locum workers on its payroll.

Alkali added that the hospital had trained 648 clinical and 133 none clinical staff from various departments within the period under review.

He said that: ”The hospital which has the best centre for training of Lassa fever has equally constructed a center for Tropical Gastroenterology-nutrition for post graduate research”.

The CMD further said that the hospital had established a College of Nursing Sciences, and admission into it has risen from the initial 50 to 100 students.

He commended the staff and host communities for assisting in the growth of the hospital.

In a goodwill message, the Acting CMD of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, Dr Sule Bhadnna, described Alkali as an excellent achiever who have transformed the hospital into a modern one to be reckoned with.

Bhadnna observed that Alkali had laid a foundation that was capable of transforming the hospital into one of the best in the country and West African sub region.

Also, the Ciroma of Bauchi, Alhaji Nura Jumba, who responded on behalf of the awardees commended the hospital management and called for intensified efforts toward its development.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the awardees include the former governor of the state, Dr Isa Yuguda, the current CMD, Dr. Mohammed Alkali and Nura Jumba, among others. (NAN)