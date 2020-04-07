ATBU invents disinfection machine for COVID-19

The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi has invented a disinfection machine to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Prof. Muhammad Abdulazeez, Vice Chancellor of the University disclosed this while speaking at the unveiling of the machine in Bauchi on Tuesday.

He explained that the invention of the machine was in line with the mandate of the university as a centre of research and invention.

Abdulazeez said the university was making effort to make ventilator needed for the treatment of patients with stage 11 of COVID-19 infection.

“Technologists, engineers and other professionals in the University have fabricated a prototype of a ventilator which is cost effective and efficient.

“The team also fabricated an aerosol box that can be used to protect medical doctors and other medical personnel treating patient that has tested positive for the virus by placing the box to cover the head, mouth and nose of the patient,” he said.

According to the VC, the university went into the venture considering the high cost of procuring ventilators and other equipment needed for the treatment of COVID-19, Lassa fever and other infectious diseases.

“The university decided to go into deep research and at the end was able to come out with prototypes of the machine,” he said.

He, however, identified lack of funds as the major impediment to the mass production of the machine.

Abdulazeez called on government at all levels, to as a matter of urgency contact the Mechatronics Engineering Department of the University for mass production of the machine.

“We are not in this to make profit but to contribute to the fight against infectious diseases particularly COVID-19 and Lassa fever,” he said.

Abdulazeez commended the team that worked day and night to ensure the production of the machine.

The team leader, Mr Faisal Bala said that the machine was an automatic spraying machine that can effectively spray anyone going in and coming out of a room.

Bala also explained that the ventilator invented has bags to provide oxygen to the patients suffering from Coronavirus attack.

He said the department would work hand in hand with the medical school of the University to realise the potentials of the project. (NAN)