ATASP hails Gov. Mbah for release of N532m counterpart funds

The Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Programme Phase-One (ATASP-1), has hailed Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State for recent release of N532 million counterpart funds to the programme.

ATASP is an intervention programme under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security,

Dr Romanus Egba, the Programme Coordinator, ATASP-1 Adani-Omor Staple Crops Implementation Zone, made the commendation in a statement issued on Tuesday in Enugu.

The coordinator said that the N532 million was a seven years outstanding counterpart funds from the state government meant for the programme in the state.

According to Egba, this commitment will lead to an exponential food production increase in the state within a few harvest seasons.

“Gov. Mbah has demonstrated a strong desire to use his administration’s policy initiatives to achieve sustainable agricultural development in the state with his massive investments and strategic partnership with relevant stakeholders.

“He has demonstrated that he is a compassionate leader who understands the feelings and needs of farmers in Enugu State and is ready to improve their productive capacities, income generation and living standards,” he said.

Egba stressed that with such support, ATASP-1 would always be ready to help the farmers both in terms of training on Good Agronomics Practices (GAPs) and provision of infrastructure to enhance their agricultural activities.

“With the recent payment of the counterpart funds, ATASP 1 is now in a position to assist about 12,000 farmers in the state for the dry season farming, establish agro-processing centres in the state as well as complete its ongoing jobs in the state,” he said.

The programme coordinator disclosed that the programme had invested billions of naira in massive infrastructure development in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, considered as one of the major agrarian areas of the state.

He said that these infrastructural developments included: the Ada Rice Irrigation Canal Lining Project and construction of over 63 kilometres access road within the irrigation command area.

“The progamme also constructed the Two-Span Obinna Bridge, ultra-modern rice market, solar-panel borehole, health clinic and two-block classrooms in a bid to enhance food production and quality of life in the area among others,” he added. (NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike

